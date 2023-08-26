Investors Research Corp Buys 191 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $42,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $55,000.

NASDAQ:IEI traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $113.89. The company had a trading volume of 3,256,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,786,042. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.65. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $112.26 and a twelve month high of $119.57.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2277 per share. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

