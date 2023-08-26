Investors Research Corp Has $761,000 Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Investors Research Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,571,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $169,611,000 after purchasing an additional 169,059 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,050,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $646,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,690 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 89,367 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 76.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 888,439 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $22,931,000 after purchasing an additional 385,008 shares in the last quarter. 26.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enterprise Products Partners

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director William C. Montgomery bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,330,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 114,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,052,562.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

EPD stock opened at $26.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.17. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $22.90 and a fifty-two week high of $27.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.08.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.60%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 80.97%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

