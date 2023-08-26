Investors Research Corp Has $808,000 Holdings in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Investors Research Corp decreased its stake in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,111 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 626 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Flex were worth $808,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FLEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Flex by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 363,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,745,000 after acquiring an additional 33,349 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Flex by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 590,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,946,000 after purchasing an additional 44,642 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Flex by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 130,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 16,073 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Flex by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 86,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Flex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Flex alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 240,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total transaction of $6,549,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,585,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,261,963.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total transaction of $32,352.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,841.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 240,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total value of $6,549,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,585,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,261,963.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 775,934 shares of company stock worth $20,686,303 in the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FLEX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on Flex from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Flex in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Flex in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FLEX

Flex Price Performance

Shares of FLEX stock opened at $26.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Flex Ltd. has a 12 month low of $16.11 and a 12 month high of $28.90. The company has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.44.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 2.60%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Flex Ltd. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

About Flex

(Free Report)

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.