Investors Research Corp Raises Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,685 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 2,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J. W. Coons Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 9,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.29% of the company’s stock.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SHV remained flat at $110.39 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,789,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,220,910. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $109.73 and a 12 month high of $110.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.24.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.4674 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $5.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

