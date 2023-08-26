Investors Research Corp Sells 250 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Investors Research Corp lowered its position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,975 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in VMware were worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VMW. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in VMware by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 34,030 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $4,249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 491.4% during the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,116 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter worth about $355,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in VMware in the 1st quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VMware by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 298,500 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $37,268,000 after buying an additional 108,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at VMware

In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.51, for a total transaction of $509,436.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,905 shares in the company, valued at $14,703,596.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VMware Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE VMW opened at $162.55 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $153.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.95. VMware, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.55 and a 1-year high of $170.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.65 and a beta of 0.74.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.06). VMware had a return on equity of 162.41% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VMW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of VMware from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on VMware from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on VMware in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on VMware from $161.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of VMware from $125.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd.

VMware Profile

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

