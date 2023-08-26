Investors Research Corp Sells 300 Shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

Investors Research Corp decreased its holdings in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Greif were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GEF. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Greif by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,198,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,356,000 after purchasing an additional 35,857 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Greif by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 537,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,045,000 after buying an additional 25,424 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Greif during the 4th quarter worth about $16,669,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Greif by 369.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 239,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,180,000 after buying an additional 188,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Greif by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 209,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,604,000 after acquiring an additional 12,119 shares during the period. 47.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GEF has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Greif from $85.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Greif from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Greif in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Greif from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Greif news, SVP Timothy Bergwall sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.98, for a total transaction of $101,471.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,132,444.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Greif news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer sold 2,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.27, for a total value of $205,593.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 95,587 shares in the company, valued at $6,621,311.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Timothy Bergwall sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.98, for a total transaction of $101,471.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,132,444.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Greif Stock Up 2.4 %

GEF stock opened at $72.17 on Friday. Greif, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.38 and a 52 week high of $76.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.00.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Greif had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 22.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Greif, Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Greif Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.77%.

Greif Company Profile

(Free Report)

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

