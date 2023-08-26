Invinity Energy Systems (LON:IES) Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of Invinity Energy Systems plc (LON:IES – Get Free Report) were down 2.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 37 ($0.47) and last traded at GBX 37.50 ($0.48). Approximately 74,694 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 240,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 38.50 ($0.49).

Invinity Energy Systems Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of £74.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -278.57 and a beta of 2.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 45.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 39.88.

Invinity Energy Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Invinity Energy Systems plc manufactures and sells vanadium flow batteries (VFB) for energy storage solutions in the United Kingdom, Canada, the United States, Australia, and China. The company also develops electricity grids, as well as offers electric grid services. It provides batteries for energy storage for utilities and developers, commercial and industrial, and off-grid and microgrid applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invinity Energy Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invinity Energy Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.