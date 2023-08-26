Ion Beam Applications SA (OTCMKTS:IOBCF) Short Interest Update

Ion Beam Applications SA (OTCMKTS:IOBCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, an increase of 233.3% from the July 31st total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 76.7 days.

Ion Beam Applications Stock Up 1.5 %

Ion Beam Applications stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.15. 1,455 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.82 and a 200 day moving average of $17.18. Ion Beam Applications has a 12-month low of $11.13 and a 12-month high of $20.00.

About Ion Beam Applications

Ion Beam Applications SA develops, manufactures, and supports medical devices and software solutions for cancer treatments in Belgium, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Proton Therapy and Other Accelerators, and Dosimetry segments. The Proton Therapy and Other Accelerators segment develops, fabricates, and services medical and industrial particle accelerators, and proton therapy systems.

