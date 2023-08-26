Ion Beam Applications SA (OTCMKTS:IOBCF) Short Interest Update

Ion Beam Applications SA (OTCMKTS:IOBCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, an increase of 233.3% from the July 31st total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 76.7 days.
Ion Beam Applications Stock Up 1.5 %
Ion Beam Applications stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.15. 1,455 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.82 and a 200 day moving average of $17.18. Ion Beam Applications has a 12-month low of $11.13 and a 12-month high of $20.00.
About Ion Beam Applications
