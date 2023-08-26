iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 127,313 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 56% from the previous session’s volume of 81,755 shares.The stock last traded at $38.06 and had previously closed at $38.33.

iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $599.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 0.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 12,289 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 41,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 13,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 22,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wharton Business Group LLC increased its position in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 21.3% during the first quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 212,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,720,000 after purchasing an additional 37,315 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF

The iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (IHAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet Global Cyber Security index. The fund tracks a market cap-selected and -weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies involved in cyber hardware and software. IHAK was launched on Jun 11, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

