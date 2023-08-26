iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a decrease of 96.0% from the July 31st total of 273,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 130,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUSB. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000.

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:SUSB traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.83. The company had a trading volume of 50,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,010. iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $23.18 and a 52-week high of $24.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.00.

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.0584 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%.

The iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, short-term corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return of the Bloomberg US Corporate 1-5 years Index.

