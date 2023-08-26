iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Shares Acquired by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,358 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned about 0.06% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $4,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ESGD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 94,186.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,850,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,783,000 after purchasing an additional 12,836,736 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 130,887.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,405,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403,064 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,964.1% during the first quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,552,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516,838 shares during the last quarter. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,243,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 578.8% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 763,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,325,000 after acquiring an additional 651,403 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $70.52 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $54.74 and a twelve month high of $75.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.96.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $1.3665 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

