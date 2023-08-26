iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (NASDAQ:ESMV) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (NASDAQ:ESMV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, a growth of 90.0% from the July 31st total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 99.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 28,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 13,974 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 749.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 12,441 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $341,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $143,000.

Get iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of ESMV traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.69. The company had a trading volume of 459 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,198. iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $20.59 and a 52-week high of $24.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.29 million, a P/E ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.24.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.0861 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (ESMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks that have low volatility and positive ESG characteristics. ESMV was launched on Nov 2, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.