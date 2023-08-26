iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) Shares Sold by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Europe ETF were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at about $410,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 315.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 16,520 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 27,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Finally, One Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at about $857,000.

Shares of IEV opened at $49.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.20. iShares Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $36.88 and a 12-month high of $52.37.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

