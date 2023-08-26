iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) Stock Position Raised by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,313 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $764,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 702.1% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,337,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after buying an additional 1,170,968 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,204,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,019,000 after buying an additional 987,459 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,567,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,207,000 after buying an additional 866,125 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 529.0% during the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,023,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,245,000 after purchasing an additional 860,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BIP Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth $14,160,000.

Shares of REET opened at $22.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.13 and its 200-day moving average is $23.06. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $20.04 and a 12 month high of $25.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.93.

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

