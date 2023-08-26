iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Acquired by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 134.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 18,035 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 191.8% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 278.2% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. 54.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $36.26 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $30.69 and a 1 year high of $39.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.77.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Articles

