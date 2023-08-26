iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTL) Short Interest Up 338.8% in August

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTL – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 271,200 shares, a growth of 338.8% from the July 31st total of 61,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF stock. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTL – Free Report) by 568.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,384 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,183 shares during the period. iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Atlantic Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC owned 0.55% of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of IBTL stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $20.00. The stock had a trading volume of 34,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,561. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.71. iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $19.76 and a 1 year high of $21.83.

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF Announces Dividend

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.0546 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF (IBTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2031 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2031. The fund will terminate in December 2031. IBTL was launched on Jul 13, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

