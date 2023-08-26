iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF (NASDAQ:TCHI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF (NASDAQ:TCHI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 78.9% from the July 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCHI. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,091,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $355,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF by 132.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:TCHI traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $17.13. 1,432 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,193. iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $13.67 and a 1 year high of $22.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.58. The company has a market cap of $6.85 million, a PE ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.33.

iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.0623 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF (TCHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Chinese equities in technology and technology-related industries. TCHI was launched on Jan 25, 2022 and is managed by BlackRock.

