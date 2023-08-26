iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 293,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,110 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $17,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $57.89 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $47.12 and a 52-week high of $62.47. The company has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.48 and a 200 day moving average of $59.85.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.9993 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

