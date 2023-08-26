iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) Short Interest Up 113.8% in August

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, an increase of 113.8% from the July 31st total of 486,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 779,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 17.8% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EMXC traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,747,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,185. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.88. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 1-year low of $43.73 and a 1-year high of $54.34.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.376 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

