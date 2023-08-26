iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 3,430,924 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 234% from the previous session’s volume of 1,026,296 shares.The stock last traded at $18.94 and had previously closed at $19.03.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.7288 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 175.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 1,720.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,994 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

