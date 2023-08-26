iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,300 shares, a decrease of 83.9% from the July 31st total of 299,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI UAE ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAE. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 3,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI UAE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI UAE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UAE traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $15.11. 3,302 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,711. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.98 and its 200 day moving average is $14.80. The company has a market capitalization of $40.80 million, a PE ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.64. iShares MSCI UAE ETF has a 1-year low of $13.54 and a 1-year high of $16.71.

iShares MSCI UAE ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares MSCI UAE ETF

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.3884 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares MSCI UAE ETF (UAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid and small-cap UAE companies. UAE was launched on Apr 29, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

