iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Stock Position Lifted by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 66.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 65,214 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned 0.08% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $18,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,452,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $152,416,000 after buying an additional 50,689 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 256.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 1,309,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,371,000 after purchasing an additional 942,207 shares during the last quarter. Matson Money. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 1,274,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $140,491,000 after purchasing an additional 26,810 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 1,092,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $120,413,000 after purchasing an additional 42,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8,031.2% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,057,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,191,000 after buying an additional 1,044,538 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $105.45 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $104.57 and a 12-month high of $115.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.66 and its 200-day moving average is $107.98.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

