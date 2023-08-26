iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI) Stock Price Up 0.3%

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $93.25 and last traded at $93.11. Approximately 17,931 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 100,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.79.

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $400.37 million, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF during the first quarter worth about $43,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF by 563.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF during the first quarter worth about $216,000. Summit Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF during the second quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF during the first quarter worth about $225,000.

About iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Broker-Dealers Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Investment Services Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the investment services sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies providing a range of specialized financial services, including securities brokers and dealers, online brokers and securities or commodities exchanges.

