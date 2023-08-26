Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Acquires 1,284 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 28.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,760 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,256,640 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,036,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,894 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,647,723 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,964,432,000 after buying an additional 3,497,750 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,127,640 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,548,899,000 after acquiring an additional 54,807 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 98,832.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,584,373 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,012,956,000 after acquiring an additional 8,575,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.8% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,022,759 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $696,728,000 after acquiring an additional 122,216 shares during the period. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on COP shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.70.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of COP traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $116.52. 3,710,368 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,158,006. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $91.53 and a one year high of $138.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.59 and a 200 day moving average of $105.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.31.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.10). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 27.27%. The business had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 19.65%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

