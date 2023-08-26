Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 33.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,881 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 966 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its position in BlackRock by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 52 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of BLK stock traded up $2.80 on Friday, reaching $675.96. The stock had a trading volume of 275,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,691. The stock has a market cap of $100.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.27. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $503.12 and a 1 year high of $785.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $704.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $682.99.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.52 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 29.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.36 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 35.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BLK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $770.00 to $835.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on BlackRock from $780.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on BlackRock from $750.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on BlackRock from $780.00 to $770.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $767.69.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total value of $14,989,208.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,399,315. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total transaction of $1,525,611.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,520,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total value of $14,989,208.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,125 shares in the company, valued at $344,399,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

