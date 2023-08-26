Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Has $1.41 Million Stock Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 34.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,538 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,339 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KR. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Kroger by 10.6% during the first quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 33,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Kroger by 197.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 40,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 27,141 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Kroger by 2.0% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 146,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,067,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Kroger by 59.5% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 172,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,517,000 after acquiring an additional 64,352 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Kroger by 10.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,632,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,597,000 after acquiring an additional 155,269 shares during the period. 77.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Kroger from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kroger in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Kroger from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, June 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kroger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.41.

Kroger Price Performance

Shares of Kroger stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.54. The company had a trading volume of 3,560,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,071,005. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $33.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.29. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $41.81 and a 1-year high of $52.00.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.05. Kroger had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 30.96%. The firm had revenue of $45.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

