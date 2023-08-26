Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Invests $507,000 in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,171 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth about $12,055,230,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 170.8% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 186.7% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 430 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 68.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total value of $3,534,344.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,513,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,711,685.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.77, for a total value of $1,781,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,613,481.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total value of $3,534,344.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,513,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,711,685.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 301,174 shares of company stock valued at $36,147,103. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $98.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $92.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.19.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

AMD stock traded up $0.45 on Friday, reaching $102.25. The company had a trading volume of 74,793,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,430,352. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.57 and a 1 year high of $132.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $111.93 and its 200 day moving average is $101.63.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a positive return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Stories

