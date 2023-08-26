Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Sells 1,314 Shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,314 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in PENN Entertainment were worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PENN. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 92.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 7,612 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in PENN Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $556,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 45,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 8,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PENN Entertainment stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,240,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,231,032. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $22.34 and a one year high of $39.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.37, a P/E/G ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.41.

PENN Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PENN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.09. PENN Entertainment had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kohn Barbara Shattuck sold 30,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.62, for a total transaction of $810,445.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,761.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PENN. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Roth Capital raised shares of PENN Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial lowered shares of PENN Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PENN Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.72.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet Sportbook and Casino.

