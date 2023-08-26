Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Sells 332 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPG. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 9.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 56.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 55,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,271,000 after purchasing an additional 20,022 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth about $642,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth about $390,000. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SPG traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $110.73. 1,080,927 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,324,369. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.53. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.02 and a 52-week high of $133.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.93 and its 200-day moving average is $113.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.85. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.46%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SPG shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on Simon Property Group from $116.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Wolfe Research raised Simon Property Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.30.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

