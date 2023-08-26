Jaime Pereira Sells 400 Shares of Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) Stock

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP – Get Free Report) Director Jaime Pereira sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $12,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,580. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Global Partners Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Global Partners stock opened at $31.77 on Friday. Global Partners LP has a one year low of $24.25 and a one year high of $39.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.55 and its 200 day moving average is $31.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.27.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The energy company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.23). Global Partners had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 38.07%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Global Partners LP will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Global Partners Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.675 per share. This is a positive change from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 7th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.50%. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.12%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Global Partners in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Global Partners by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,716 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Global Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,385,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Global Partners by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its stake in Global Partners by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 4,103 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Global Partners by 4.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,515 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. 32.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Partners Company Profile

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states, Mid-Atlantic region, and New York.

Featured Articles

