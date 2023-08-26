Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) Short Interest Down 51.6% in August

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a drop of 51.6% from the July 31st total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Jardine Matheson Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of JMHLY traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,754. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.27. Jardine Matheson has a 1-year low of $44.00 and a 1-year high of $58.20.

Jardine Matheson Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th.

About Jardine Matheson

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates in motor vehicles and related operations, property investment and development, food retailing, health and beauty, home furnishings, engineering and construction, and transportation businesses in China, Southeast Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally.

