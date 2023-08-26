Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Makes New Investment in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd acquired a new position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 773 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA by 605.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total transaction of $2,489,467.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 538,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,005,229.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total transaction of $48,297,750.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 676,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,702,575.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total transaction of $2,489,467.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 538,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,005,229.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 245,187 shares of company stock worth $102,175,333. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Down 2.4 %

NVDA opened at $460.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $108.13 and a twelve month high of $502.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $441.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $339.18.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $13.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 31.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 3.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $745.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $570.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $550.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $555.70.

NVIDIA Profile



NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

