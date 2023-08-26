Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Rating Increased to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $40.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $37.00.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jefferies Financial Group has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.50.

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Jefferies Financial Group stock opened at $34.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.60 and its 200-day moving average is $33.35. Jefferies Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $28.34 and a fifty-two week high of $40.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 9.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Jefferies Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jefferies Financial Group

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 225,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total value of $8,081,905.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 16,225,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,004,559.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 134,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total transaction of $4,803,626.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 15,744,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,484,345.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 225,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total transaction of $8,081,905.57. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 16,225,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,004,559.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 578,320 shares of company stock valued at $20,948,017 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Jefferies Financial Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,420,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 33,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,067 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,033,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,277,000 after purchasing an additional 260,655 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,662,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,478,000 after purchasing an additional 382,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 147,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,894,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.14% of the company’s stock.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

