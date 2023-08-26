Jones Financial Companies Lllp Acquires 2,247 Shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 310.3% during the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 3,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $140,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $254,000.

BATS NUMG opened at $37.94 on Friday. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $31.52. The company has a market cap of $360.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.09 and its 200 day moving average is $37.94.

The Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NUMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Mid Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of mid-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUMG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

