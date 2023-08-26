Jones Financial Companies Lllp Cuts Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lowered its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in AbbVie by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,571,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,102,311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785,277 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 89,097.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,203,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,719,514,000 after buying an additional 29,170,366 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $3,033,348,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,020,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,870,000 after buying an additional 101,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,730,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,689,000 after purchasing an additional 389,877 shares in the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on ABBV. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered AbbVie from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.79.

AbbVie Price Performance

ABBV stock opened at $146.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.75. The firm has a market cap of $258.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.89. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.96 and a 1 year high of $168.11.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.52 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 151.29% and a net margin of 15.50%. On average, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 121.81%.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $2,759,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,262,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.