Jones Financial Companies Lllp Cuts Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lowered its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 157,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,497 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $6,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 65.3% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 64,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Price Performance

RWO opened at $40.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.40. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $36.47 and a 1 year high of $46.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.91.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.