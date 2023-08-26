Jones Financial Companies Lllp Cuts Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lessened its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,509 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 843.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

Oracle stock opened at $116.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.04 billion, a PE ratio of 37.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $127.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. The firm had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 52.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Oracle from $93.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, July 27th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Oracle from $85.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on Oracle from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.37.

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 354,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total transaction of $43,783,337.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at $313,784,841.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 354,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total value of $43,783,337.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,784,841.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 4,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total value of $609,758.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,990,421.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,175,443 shares of company stock worth $510,658,596. 43.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

