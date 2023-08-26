Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $7.31 Million Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp cut its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,332 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $7,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $853,748,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,566,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $684,456,000 after buying an additional 1,291,687 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,436,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $462,438,000 after buying an additional 584,870 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9,674.3% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,820,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,084,000 after buying an additional 3,781,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,163,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $329,719,000 after buying an additional 1,351,161 shares in the last quarter.

Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $102.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $91.24 and a 12-month high of $109.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.23.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

