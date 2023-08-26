Jones Financial Companies Lllp Sells 390 Shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp cut its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $43,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000.
iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $35.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.05.
iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend
About iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
The iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (USHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated high yield corporate debt with broad maturities. USHY was launched on Oct 25, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.
