Jones Financial Companies Lllp Trims Stock Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp decreased its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,221 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,039 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $2,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fortinet by 125,937.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,597,668 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $713,680,000 after acquiring an additional 14,586,086 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $312,964,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,373,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Fortinet by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,607,677 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,300,849,000 after acquiring an additional 3,467,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Fortinet by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,155,601 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $350,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205,127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortinet

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total transaction of $291,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,861.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.29, for a total value of $439,215.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,499,801.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total transaction of $291,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,861.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,218 shares of company stock valued at $4,429,412 in the last three months. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fortinet Price Performance

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $58.81 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.61 and a 12 month high of $81.24. The stock has a market cap of $46.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.22, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Fortinet had a net margin of 21.24% and a negative return on equity of 698.28%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on FTNT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Fortinet from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of Fortinet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.42.

View Our Latest Report on Fortinet

Fortinet Profile

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.