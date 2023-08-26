Joseph M. Erlinger Sells 4,487 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stock

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.02, for a total value of $1,265,423.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,041,867.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of MCD opened at $284.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $207.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $230.58 and a 52-week high of $299.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $291.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $284.38.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 139.57% and a net margin of 33.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McDonald’s

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 55.93%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,562,950,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 102.0% in the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 160.0% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 67.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on McDonald’s from $327.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $319.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.55.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MCD

About McDonald’s

(Get Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.