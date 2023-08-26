JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Price Target to $28.00

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Upstart from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Upstart in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their target price on Upstart from $17.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. 22nd Century Group reissued an initiates rating on shares of Upstart in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their target price on Upstart from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Upstart presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.00.

UPST opened at $29.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.84. Upstart has a 12-month low of $11.93 and a 12-month high of $72.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 1.81.

In other Upstart news, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 1,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $46,893.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,494. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 3,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total value of $118,156.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,490,203.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 1,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $46,893.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,494. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,789 shares of company stock valued at $1,549,204 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UPST. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Upstart by 104,187.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 50,939,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,129,000 after acquiring an additional 50,890,245 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Upstart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,225,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Upstart by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,822,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,145,000 after acquiring an additional 840,668 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Upstart by 128.9% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 104,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,756,000 after acquiring an additional 468,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Upstart by 141.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 710,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,449,000 after acquiring an additional 416,513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.78% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank and credit union partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

