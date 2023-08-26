JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Free Report) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 269,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,489 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.27% of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF worth $14,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 622.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of JIRE stock opened at $55.41 on Friday. JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $42.73 and a 1-year high of $58.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of -1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.83.

About JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF

The JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (JIRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to stocks of any market capitalization from developed markets, excluding North America. JIRE was launched on Jun 10, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

