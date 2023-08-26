Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Short Interest Update

Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, a drop of 95.0% from the July 31st total of 520,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Julius Bär Gruppe from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.75.

Julius Bär Gruppe Price Performance

About Julius Bär Gruppe

Shares of JBAXY remained flat at $13.32 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 321,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,963. Julius Bär Gruppe has a 12 month low of $8.17 and a 12 month high of $14.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.20 and its 200 day moving average is $13.26.

Julius Bär Gruppe AG provides wealth management solutions in Switzerland, Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. The company offers investment advisory mandates, discretionary mandates, securities execution and advisory, foreign exchange and precious metals, structured products, family office services, pension, asset servicing, real estate advisory and financing, wealth planning, structured Lombard and equity, and private debt solutions.

