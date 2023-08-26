K2 Principal Fund L.P. Acquires New Holdings in Goldenstone Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:GDST)

K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in Goldenstone Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:GDST – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 160,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,664,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. owned approximately 2.11% of Goldenstone Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spartan Fund Management Inc. grew its holdings in Goldenstone Acquisition by 386.0% in the 1st quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 15,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Goldenstone Acquisition by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 280,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after buying an additional 7,983 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Goldenstone Acquisition by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Goldenstone Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,762,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Goldenstone Acquisition Stock Performance

GDST traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 370 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,514. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.49. Goldenstone Acquisition Limited has a twelve month low of $9.93 and a twelve month high of $11.36.

About Goldenstone Acquisition

Goldenstone Acquisition Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Aurora, Illinois.

