K2 Principal Fund L.P. Acquires Shares of 76,107 Williams Rowland Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WRAC)

K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in shares of Williams Rowland Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WRAC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 76,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. owned approximately 0.83% of Williams Rowland Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centiva Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Williams Rowland Acquisition by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 19,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,614 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Williams Rowland Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Williams Rowland Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Williams Rowland Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,895,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Williams Rowland Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,853,000. Institutional investors own 30.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Rowland Acquisition alerts:

Williams Rowland Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WRAC remained flat at $10.37 during mid-day trading on Friday. Williams Rowland Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.92 and a fifty-two week high of $10.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.36 and a 200 day moving average of $10.31.

Williams Rowland Acquisition Company Profile

Williams Rowland Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company focuses on acquiring businesses in the financial services, fintech, and technology sectors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams Rowland Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WRAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Rowland Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Rowland Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.