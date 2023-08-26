K2 Principal Fund L.P. Invests $10.35 Million in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 839,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $10,351,000. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust comprises 1.4% of K2 Principal Fund L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Almitas Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $798,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 14,778.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,399 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 6,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total value of $88,693.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,236.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Price Performance

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $12.93. 380,251 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 662,997. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.69. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $10.78 and a 1-year high of $15.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 266.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on PMT. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Monday, May 1st. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com cut PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet cut PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.83.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. It operates through four segments: Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, Correspondent Production, and Corporate. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

