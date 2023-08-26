K2 Principal Fund L.P. Invests $252,000 in Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMI)

K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMI – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 24,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spartan Fund Management Inc. boosted its position in Plum Acquisition Corp. I by 86.4% during the first quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 32,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares in the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Plum Acquisition Corp. I by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 921,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,285,000 after purchasing an additional 299,004 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,008,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the third quarter valued at about $1,763,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Plum Acquisition Corp. I by 3.3% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 139,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Plum Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

Plum Acquisition Corp. I Stock Performance

PLMI stock remained flat at $10.69 during trading on Friday. Plum Acquisition Corp. I has a 52-week low of $9.84 and a 52-week high of $11.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.59 and a 200 day moving average of $10.42.

About Plum Acquisition Corp. I

Plum Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Plum Acquisition Corp. I was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Plum Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plum Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.