K2 Principal Fund L.P. Invests $252,000 in Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMI)

K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMI – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 24,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spartan Fund Management Inc. boosted its position in Plum Acquisition Corp. I by 86.4% during the first quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 32,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares in the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Plum Acquisition Corp. I by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 921,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,285,000 after purchasing an additional 299,004 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,008,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the third quarter valued at about $1,763,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Plum Acquisition Corp. I by 3.3% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 139,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.88% of the company’s stock.
Plum Acquisition Corp. I Stock Performance
PLMI stock remained flat at $10.69 during trading on Friday. Plum Acquisition Corp. I has a 52-week low of $9.84 and a 52-week high of $11.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.59 and a 200 day moving average of $10.42.
About Plum Acquisition Corp. I
Plum Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Plum Acquisition Corp. I was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.
