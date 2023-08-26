K2 Principal Fund L.P. Invests $456,000 in Berenson Acquisition Corp. I (NYSE:BACA)

K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Berenson Acquisition Corp. I (NYSE:BACA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 44,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. owned 0.13% of Berenson Acquisition Corp. I at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Berenson Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth $7,974,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Berenson Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth about $7,395,000. RPO LLC acquired a new stake in Berenson Acquisition Corp. I during the fourth quarter worth about $5,796,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Berenson Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,073,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Berenson Acquisition Corp. I by 606.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 432,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,217,000 after acquiring an additional 370,866 shares during the period.

Get Berenson Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

Berenson Acquisition Corp. I Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BACA traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.41. 206 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,359. Berenson Acquisition Corp. I has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $11.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.20.

Berenson Acquisition Corp. I Profile

Berenson Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on identifying business combination targets in the software and technology-enabled services industry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Berenson Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berenson Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.