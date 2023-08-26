K2 Principal Fund L.P. Invests $669,000 in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:IVCB)

K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:IVCB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 63,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gritstone Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I in the first quarter worth about $1,446,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its position in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I by 933.9% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 407,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,225,000 after acquiring an additional 367,633 shares in the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC grew its position in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,284,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,235,000 after acquiring an additional 134,907 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 56,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I in the fourth quarter worth about $3,685,000. 60.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I Stock Performance

IVCB remained flat at $10.78 on Friday. Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I has a 1 year low of $10.04 and a 1 year high of $11.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.57.

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I Company Profile

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets in the business services, consumer and lifestyle, niche manufacturing, and technology sectors in Western Europe.

